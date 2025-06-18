Facebook announces all videos will now be shared as Reels

Facebook further announced that it will now rename the 'Video' tab on its platform to the “Reels” tab.

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Facebook has officially revealed that all videos on its platform will be shared as reels, eliminating the length or format restrictions.

Previously, users were able to share both video posts and reels.

Meta-owned social networking platform further announced that it will now rename the “Video” tab on its platform to the “Reels” tab.

The significant update won’t change the videos that are recommended to you.

Users will no longer be required to choose between uploading a video or a reel, as it will automatically be shared as a reel with the upcoming update in the near future.

In a blog post, the Meta-owned platform explained: “Previously, you’d upload a video to Feed or post a reel using different creative flows and tools for each format.”

“Now, we’re bringing these experiences together with a simplified publishing flow that gives you access to even more creative tools. We’ll also give you control over your audience setting of who sees your reels,” the company added.

With the latest update, the company aims to offer an intuitive and seamless user experience on the app.

After the update, the company stated that it will keep all types of video content, including short, long, or Live.

Facebook plans to gradually expand these changes worldwide in the near future.

