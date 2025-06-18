YouTube releases the latest Shopping product stickers for Shorts

YouTube's CEO confirmed the integration of Google’s Veo 3 video generator in Short soon

YouTube announced the release of the latest Shopping product stickers for Shorts, ensuring an intuitive and seamless user experience.

The new stickers could be a way for creators to increase their earnings.

YouTube brings significant update to Shorts 

During its testing last month, the company discovered that Shorts with Shopping product stickers saw over 40% more clicks on products than Shorts with the Shopping button.

Previously, tagged products were shown in a banner in the bottom-left corner of Shorts along with a Shopping button. Tap the banner to open a list of products accessible for viewers to browse and shop.

With the latest update, creators will be allowed to tag products in their Short to automatically generate your desired sticker depending on the first product they tagged.

When several products are tagged in a Short, viewers can click on the downward arrow on the sticker to check out the complete list of products.

Tap on a product they like to redirect towards the retailer’s site.

Shopping product stickers will be available worldwide by next week, except in South Korea.

To note, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan revealed at Cannes Lions 2025 that Shorts are garnering significant attention from users and are now receiving more than 200 billion daily views.

He further shared that Google’s Veo 3 video generator which generates both video and audio will be available in Short soon.

