'No Other Choice' hand-drawn poster wins hearts, fans call it 'marvellous'

Park Chan-wook's 'No Other Choice' opens in five US cities on Christmas, giving fans a chance for a theatrical experience

Director Park Chan-wook's latest film, No Other Choice, has been creating buzz since its announcement and the movie's posters has caused a fresh frenzy on the internet.

On Christmas Eve, a new poster, created by James Jean, was revealed, which showed Mansu (Lee Byung-hun) protecting his family, as they hugged him lovingly. He holds a ceramic vessel containing bonsai, a constant in all of the film's posters.

The poster includes symbolic elements such as snakes coiling around Mansu's arms, highlighting the film's themes of class constraints and external pressure.

Furthermore, the background features an arch of warm glowing colours surrounded the characters with branches of bonsai taking up the lower part of the artwork.

Fans rushed to the social media platforms to appreciate the poster and the artist behind the stunning work, James Jean, especially in the era where production houses are using AI for the creative work.

One user penned, "Jesus what a poster, incredible art piece."

A second X post read, "this poster gives so much meaning to the movie pls go watch it and cry together with me. I will think about this for a long time."

"It is so beautiful and expressed so many themes that were present in the movie," a fan highlighted.

Expressing their admiration, another netizen noted on X, "Every time I scroll past [them], all I can say is 'wow'...This isn't just posters, it's straight-up works of art.

Besides James' poster, other three art work, that were revealed previously and have fan more excited to watch the film, are designed by team Steady.

Moreover, James Jean has also been credited for his artwork for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Everything Everywhere All at Once among others.

No Other Choice follows Mansu, who is laid off after 25 years at his company and struggles to find new employment. In his desperation, Byung-hun's character goes to extreme lengths to eliminate the competition for the job he wants.

Besides the Squid Game actor, the comedy/thriller film cast includes Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Yeom Hye-ran, Yoo Yeon-seok and many more notable names.

