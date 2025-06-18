Selena Gomez wraps up filming for ‘OMITB’ season 5 with emotional note

The release date for the 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 is yet to be announced

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Selena Gomez has reflected on “best and worst” five years as she wrapped up filming for Only Murders in the Building season 5.

The Disney actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, June 18, to pen an emotional goodbye note for her Only Murders family.

“To my only murders family, the past 5 years you all have seen my best and my worst,” she wrote alongside a video.

In the short clip, Selena could se seen getting visibly emotional as the show's creator announced, “that is a season wrap on Selena Gomez!”

The Who Says singer went on to write, “I hope you reading this because I deeply appreciate each and every one of you. Words can’t describe how much I love what we’ve all created and we wouldn’t be here without you all! Love you guys.”

“Thank you for another great season,” she added.

About 'Only Murders in the Building'

Only Murders in the Building first premiered on Hulu in 2021 and became an instant hit for the streamer.

The show, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, revolves around the trio neighbors who start a podcast while trying to solve a murder.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 does not have a release date yet, but this new update means the show is close to returning.

