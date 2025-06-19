Kensington Palace shares major update on Princess Kate future royal duties

Kate Middleton marked her first major cancellation since returning to public life

  Web Desk
  • |


Kate Middleton is taking careful steps as she returns to public life.

According to a palace insider, the Princess of Wales is “listening to her body” and pacing herself gently while continuing her recovery from cancer.

Queen Elizabeth’s former spokeswoman Ailsa Anderson said that “Kate is being sensible, listening to what her body is telling her and easing back into public life.”

"She has not been able to have the privacy that a person who faces this kind of illness is normally afforded," says a source close to the royal household.

Princess Kate skipped Royal Ascot:

To note, this report came after Princess Kate was expected to make her first appearance at the event in two years after her cancer diagnosis.

But on Wednesday morning it was announced that the Princess of Wales, 43, would not attend the Royal Ascot.

It marked her first major cancellation since returning to public life.

Royal aides have stressed that her engagements will be decided one at a time, based on how she feels.

Skipping Ascot despite being scheduled to appear reflects her ongoing strategy of taking each engagement as it comes.

Notably, the Princess of Wales was disappointed to miss Ascot, but she's focused to mainatin right balance between her health and royal duties as she gradually returns to public life.

Prince attended the event solo and traveled in the first carriage of the Royal Procession with King Charles, Queen Camilla.

