King Charles’ diet plan for cancer recovery revealed

King Charles’ strict diet, which helped him a lot during cancer journey, has been revealed.
The British monarch had to make drastic changes to his diet every now and then, depending upon his health.
Former royal gardener Jack Stooks recently revealed His Majesty’s diet plan. He also opened up about what Charles would have eaten on Saturday, ahead of Trooping the Colour.
He told Hello! that monarch eats more nutritious and filling meals, which helped him to “keep going” during the cancer journey.
The gardener shared, “The King never eats lots on Trooping the Colour. He would try and have something healthy like cereals with nuts and fruit and some honey. He's never been known to have huge meals."
He added, "I'm sure they would have bottles of water with them on a day like today or whatever they might need to keep going. They don't tend to carry anything with them, but their back-ups might have things in the car with them in case they do need it."
About King Charles cancer journey:
King Charles III was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer on February 5th, 2024. Buckingham Palace shared the distressing update in an emotional post.
On March 28, 2025, the monarch was briefly hospitalised and forced to postpone engagements due to health concerns.
He resumed the royal duties on March 30.