Taylor Swift’s texts with Blake Lively set to be revealed after new ruling

Taylor Swift’s private chat with Blake Lively is set to be revealed in court after judge’s ruling.
In a ruling made on Wednesday, June 18, Judge Lewis Liman noted that Justin Baldoni can obtain text messages between Blake and Taylor.
According to Variety, the judge “found that such messages may be relevant to the case, and that a protective order is in place to prevent them from leaking to the press. A motion or request may be, and in this case often has been, both a legitimate litigation tactic and an attempt to maneuver in the broader court of public opinion."
This new ruling comes after Justin‘s legal team revealed that Blake has threatened to leak messages between her and the Grammy winner, which Blake‘s lawyer called “categorically false.”
Lewis stated, “Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information.”
In May, Justin‘s legal team dropped their Taylor Swift subpoena.
Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit dismissed:
Earlier this month, the judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as the New York Times.
For those unversed, the Gossip Girl alum started a legal drama with the American director, 41, in December 2024.
In the lawsuit, she accused him of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her after It Ends With Us movie.