Meghan Markle guides Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet on the value of money

Meghan Markle is doing her best to teach her children – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – about the importance of money and their privileges.

Despite growing up in the public eye, the Duchess of Sussex is keeping strict rules for her kids, whom she shares with Prince Harry.

In her recent podcast with the Good American CEO, Emma Grede, Meghan went into the details of how she is raising Archie and Lilibet in Montecito, California.

Aside from her lifestyle Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and brand, As Ever, the mom-of-two is also using gardening with her children to introduce certain values in the household.

During her appearance on the June 17 episode, the Suits alum noted, "There's a cost and price for things, and I think that's key for children to understand."

Meghan highlighted teaching children the value of things and their privileges, as she said, "Just like [with] manners, and taking care of the things around you, there is a value on things."

Meghan Markle uses gardening to teach children important lessons

Casting lights on her parenting techniques, Meghan shared, "Gardening is really, really so great for children because it teaches them patience and teaches them to value and appreciate their food."

Meghan also revealed how involved she is in her children's lives, which includes ensuring they eat nutritional food and taking family trips.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Prince Archie, in May 2019, when the pair were performing their Royal duties, and Princess Lilibet in June 2021 in California.

