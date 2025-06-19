Prince William shares fresh statement after Princess Kate skips key event

Prince William shares delightful message after Kate Middleton cancelled attendance at Royal Ascot last minute

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |


Prince William has released a personal statement after Kate Middleton suddenly skipped Royal Ascot.

Princess Kate, 43, was initially going to accompany her husband at the equestrian event but her name was withdrawn from the Royal Procession carriage list last minute.

The Prince of Wales joined King Charles, Queen Camilla and mother-in-law, Carole Middleton for the special event on June 19.

Taking to Instagram, William posted pictures and shared a delightful message.

He penned, “A brilliant afternoon of racing at Royal Ascot. Congratulations to William Buick, the Gosdens and the impressive Ombudsman on winning The Prince of Wales’s Stakes!”

Kate Middleton sparks health concerns:

After Kate Middleton ditched Royal Ascot, the royal fans swarmed the social media to express concern.

A well-wisher wrote in comment section, “I hope Catherine is feeling alright, I’m glad she’s putting her health and well-being first! Sending all of our love to her.”

Another noted, “The Princess of Wales was missed today and I send best wishes to HRH.”

“Wonderful pictures, best wishes for the Princess of Wales recovery X,” a third wished.

About Princess Kate cancer battle:

In March 2024, Kate Middleton announced she was diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess of Wales announced that she had finished her chemotherapy treatment in September 2024. However, she revealed her cancer is in remission in January 2025.

