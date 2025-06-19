King Felipe, Queen Letizia attend award ceremony amid busy schedule

King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended an award ceremony amid their hectic schedule.
The royal couple presented the 2025 "King of Spain" International Journalism Awards in their joint appearance. The awards aim to recognize the crucial work of Spanish and Portuguese-speaking journalists from the member states of the Ibero-American Community of Nations.
His Majesty also addressed the audience after presenting the esteemed award.
He said, “The 2025 award winners have demonstrated excellence in the practice of their profession and their honesty in defending freedom of the press and expression, human rights - especially those of the most vulnerable - and the environment.”
The Spanish monarch added, “They have told us their stories perfectly, which show the obstacles they have had to face, but also their firm will to overcome them."
Eva Granados, the Secretary of State for International Cooperation, and the president of the EFE Agency, Miguel Ángel Oliver, also delivered speech.
After the ceremony was concluded, Their Majesties the King and Queen headed to the Borges Room, where they had a candid chat with the award winners.
Royal couple’s busy schedule:
King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been busy after the monarch celebrated major milestone a few weeks ago.
His Majesty celebrated 10 years as Spain's head of state after succeeding his father King Juan Carlos I.