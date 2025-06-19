Ryan Reynolds takes witty dig at Blake Lively legal war at Cannes Lions 2025

The 'Deadpool and Wolverine' star recently took the stage for a panel at Stagwell’s Sport Beach at Cannes Lions

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Ryan Reynolds takes witty dig at Blake Lively legal battle at Cannes Lions 2025
Ryan Reynolds takes witty dig at Blake Lively legal battle at Cannes Lions 2025

Not even Blake Lively’s legal battle is safe from Ryan Reynolds’ signature wit and humor!

The Deadpool and Wolverine star recently took the stage for a panel at Stagwell’s Sport Beach at Cannes Lions 2025 to promote his Welsh football team Wrexham.

During the appearance, Ryan subtly referenced his wife Blake’s grueling legal battle with her It Ends With Us actor and director, Justin Baldoni.

While tossing a water to an audience member to help combat the heat at the outdoor event, Reynolds told them to instead come to the stage.

“I’m not throwing this,” he said, adding, “I’ve been around lawyers. You can walk up here and grab it.”

The joke was a clear reference to the ongoing legal battle of him and the Gossip Girl alum.

For the those unknown, the Deadpool star co-own Wrexham with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney.

About Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni

In December 2024, Blake Lively filed a complaint against Justin Baldoni over alleged sexual misconduct on It Ends With Us set.

Later on, the actor and director denied the accusation and filed a counter suit in January, alleging defamation and extortion against the Gossip Girl alum, her husband and their publicity team.

Now, the pair is waiting for the trial, officially named Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al., which will cover both lawsuits.

The trial is scheduled for March 2026.

