Shakira smashes her own record by announcing two new Mexico shows

Shakira has broken her own record by announcing two more concerts of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour in Mexico.

The concert is set to take place on September 18 at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros. Meanwhile, the second show will mark her first-ever performance in the state of Veracruz, where she will perform at the Estadio Luis Pirata Fuente on September 24.

By announcing new dates, Shakira smashed her own record for the most shows in Mexico during a single tour, now reaching a hallmark of 28 on this tour.

The press release by promoter OCESA read, "With the announcement of this new date, the Colombian singer solidifies herself as the artist with the most concerts at the iconic Estadio GNP Seguros.”

Shakira breaks silence on making new record:

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, June 19, Shakira broke silence on her new record and expressed gratitude to fans.

The Hips Don't Lie singer penned, “My beautiful Mexico! 12 shows at GNP Stadium! Thank you, thank you, and thank you again for continuing to break records with me!! See you soon. Love you!!”

Notably, the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour started in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11, 2025, and it will conclude in Lima, Peru, on November 16.

