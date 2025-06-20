Sabrina Carpenter gives loving shout-out to mum Elizabeth on her birthday

The ‘Manchild’ songstress, Sabrina Carpenter, celebrates her mother Elizabeth Carpenter’s birthday with a sweet wish

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter is ringing in her mum’s birthday.

On Thursday, June 19, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter turned to her official Instagram Stories to mark her mother, Elizabeth Carpenter’s 61st birthday by giving her a loving shout-out.

“happy birthday mommy I love you forever n ever,” wished the Espresso hitmaker.

In the Story, Carpenter also shared a throwback picture of her mom wearing a pink T-shirt. Elizabeth wore her hair down and posed with a slightly serious expression, minimal makeup, and wore kohl around her eyes.

P.C. Instagram/sabrinacarpenter
Who is Sabrina Carpenter’s mom Elizabeth Carpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter’s mom, Elizabeth Carpenter, is a chiropractor and owns her own practice as per her LinkedIn bio, reported PEOPLE.

While growing up, Elizabeth was a performer herself and spent time performing dance.

During an interview with JJ Ryan, the Please Please Please crooner shared, “My mom was a dancer in a company. I was a dancer my whole life growing up. My whole family was very much around performing.”

The songstress also revealed that her mom and dad, David Carpenter, were the ones who supported and pushed her to pursue her dreams as an entertainer since she was young.

Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming album:

Sabrina Carpenter is set to release her upcoming seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29, 2025.

