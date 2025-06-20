King Charles to welcome Hollywood stars for key event at Palace

King Charles III is set to host a special reception at Buckingham Palace, which will be attended by renowned Hollywood stars.
As per GB News, the British monarch will welcome the winners of The King's Trust Awards 2025 to Palace.
He will host famous supporters and ambassadors of the Trust, including George and Amal Clooney and Dame Joanna Lumley.
Moreover, Charlotte Tilbury, Jaime Laing and Sophie Habboo will also attend the key event.
Charles’ reception ceremony is set to take place at the Royal Festival Hall on June 26.
His Majesty previously welcomed the George in 2019 at a reception. Back then the esteemed event was called The Prince's Trust Awards.
This upcoming event will mark the 21st annual ceremony. However it will be held as The King's Trust Awards for the first time after the royal name change.
About The King's Trust Awards:
It was established in 1976 by King Charles III (then known as His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales).
To recognise the next generation of change makers, this special reception honours young individuals who've transformed their lives and empowered their communities through dedication and passion.