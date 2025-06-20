Coldplay set to re-release nine albums on recycled plastic records

Coldplay's upcoming concert from Music of the Spheres world tour is set to take place next month in Canada

Coldplay has taken a major step to protect climate change.

The pop band is set to re-release nine of their albums on records made from recycled plastic bottles. Their new eco-friendly records will lower carbon emissions during the manufacturing process by 85 percent as compared to traditional vinyl production.

Jen Ivory, managing director of Coldplay's record label Parlophone, shared an official statement about the re-release.

He said, "We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music. The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what's possible when innovation meets intention.”

Jen further explained, "It's not just about a new product, it's about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production."

The band will be re-issuing their debut album Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X+Y (2005), Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019) and Music of the Spheres (2021).

Coldplay's upcoming concert:

Coldplay is set to perform their next concert from Music of the Spheres world tour in Toronto, Canada, on July 7.

