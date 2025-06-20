Jonas Brothers releases ’No Time to Talk’ ahead of tour

Jonas Brothers are set to kick off JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown world tour in two days

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Jonas Brothers have released a new single ahead of their tour.

Their new track, No Time to Talk, interpolated the Bee Gees' iconic song Stayin' Alive.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, June 19, they announced the new single.

Jonas Brothers captioned the post, “No Time To Talk is OUT NOW! Growing up on the music that our Dad played for us led to a lifelong influence from the legends that came before us.”

They added, “That influence was undeniably felt while writing what is now "No Time To Talk" and putting it out into the world today with The Bee Gees blessing feels unreal. We hope you have as much fun with this one as we had making it !! Time to danceeee.”

This new track will be featured on the new studio album Greetings From Your Hometown, which is set to release on August 8.

About Jonas Brothers upcoming tour:

Jonas Brothers are set to kick off their new tour JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown in two days, starting from their home state of New Jersey.

Earlier this week, they announced adding more concerts on their 20th anniversary tour.

The announcement read, “We're adding MORE shows to our 20th anniversary tour! This tour is both a celebration of 20 years of making music together and kicking off the next 20 with our new album, making this the most special performance we've ever done.”

Jonas Brothers 20th anniversary tour is set to conclude on November 14.

