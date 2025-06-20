Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber cut ties: Justin Bieber drama takes new turn

Justin Bieber drama has taken a shocking turn after Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber unfollowed each other on Instagram.
On Thursday, June 19, X account @BuzzingPop reported that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.
The Rare Beauty founder, 32, dated the Peaches singer off-and-on from 2011 to 2018, until they finally broke up for good.
Justin tied the knot with Hailey, 28, the same year after his breakup with the Disney alum.
After their wedding, the internet was abuzz with rumors of a rift between Selena and the former Rhode founder, with fans scrutinizing every interaction for signs of drama.
However, after years of speculations the duo decided to cut ties officially by unfollowing each other on social media.
Fans reaction on Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez new move:
A fan wrote on X, “Gurl date each other and leave Justin.”
“Selena saw Hailey getting richer than her and having Justins baby while she had to settle with benny, finally Hailey is free,” a third noted.
Another user shared their take, “@justinbieber and Hailey are gonna break up since she don’t have @selenagomez to copy off and they shouldn’t be testing his loyalty. She can’t tell us what to do so I’m not a fan and he’s nicer looking than them.”