Lizzo confesses using Ozempic for extreme weight loss

Lizzo has finally confessed using Ozempic during her drastic weight loss journey.
The About Damn Time hitmaker, who has been recently posing flaunting her slimmer body on social media, has shared the weight loss journey on Trisha Paytas' Just Trish podcast.
Lizzo revealed that she started taking Ozempic at the beginning of her transformation journey in 2023.
She said, “I tried everything. Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing.”
However, she soon realised that medication would not help her in the long term.
Lizzo told the host, “What did it for me is, it was not being vegan. Because when I was vegan, I was consuming a lot of fake meats. I was eating a lot of bread, I was eating a lot of rice and I had to eat a lot of it to stay full. But really I was consuming 3,000-5,000 calories a day.”
The Grammy winner revealed that she started a plant-based diet, which included only eating vegan foods from 2020 through 2023.
About Lizzo’s drastic transformation:
Back in January, Lizzo revealed that she had lost 16% of her body fat and reduced her body mass by 10.5.