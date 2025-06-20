'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso reacts to Miley Cyrus' drug claims

Miley Cyrus opened up with sensational claims involving Billy Ray Cyrus and 'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso

Miley Cyrus has received a befitting response from her Hannah Montana co-actor, Mitchel Musso, after her bombshell claims about consuming drugs.

On Thursday, June 19, the Flowers crooner appeared in the latest episode of her mom, Tish Cyrus's podcast series, Sorry We're Cyrus, where she alleged her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her co-star.

During the interview, Tish asked her singer daughter about her "core memory" from the iconic TV series that still makes her laugh. 

In response, the Grammy-winning musician unhesitatingly noted, "Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it, it's hilarious. He wasn't sharing 'cause Tish wasn't taken yet."

Tish recounted the incident and stated at the time she received a call about the incident informed about her husband's act. 

"They were calling me, saying B-Ray was smoking pot, and I was saying, 'Absolutely not, he would never do that," Miley's mom added. 

The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter further claimed that it was her co-star, Mitchell, who was consuming drugs on the set of the show.

Miley Cyrus accused Mitchel Musso of consuming weed during Hannah Montana days: 

"Well, it was Mitchel, it was Mitchel Musso! It was both," the singer noted. 

Mitchel Musso reacts to Miley Cyrus' weed claims: 

However, Mitchell has a different story to tell about the alleged week incident, as he shared a statement with E! News, firmly denying the accusations made by the musician.

"Well, that’s not how I remember it, however, I've got plenty of stories from those years that might be worth having a conversation about. If we're revisiting Hannah Montana's history say the word," Mitchell said.

As of now, Miley Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus, who was publicly involved in a family feud with his children over the years, has not reacted to the singer's accusations. 

