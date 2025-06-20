Fat Joe hit with shocking $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual acts with minors

In a shocking new update, Fat Joe has been accused of engaging in sex acts with minors in an explosive $20 million lawsuit.
On Thursday, June 19, Page Six reported that the 54-year-old American rapper was hit with a bombshell lawsuit filed by his ex-hypeman Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, who claims to be an eyewitness to Joe’s alleged sexual misconducts involving minors.
As per the court documents, Dixon stated that he “personally witnessed [Fat Joe] engage in sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old.”
He also alleged that the Saturday Night Special rapper was involved with a 16-year-old Dominican female and made her perform “oral sex and other sexual acts” on him “in exchange for cash, clothing, and payment of her cell phone bill.”
Adding further to his accusations, Dixon claimed that Fat Joe also had sexual relation with a Caucasian girl when she was 15, and even flew her to NYC and Miami on different occasions.
Joe’s former hypeman also alleged that as the girl’s body was not fully developed as a woman, the rapper made her undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift, adding that the girl “eventually left Defendant and is now married to a professional athlete.”
In the lawsuit, Dixon also mentioned a 15-year-old girl with whom Fat Joe was involved during his late 30s, and even considered splitting from his wife, Lorena Cartagena, for her.
Additionally, he also accused the Lord Above rapper of “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion, adding that he was “consistently underpaid, denied songwriting credits and deliberately concealed from royalties and backend compensation.”
Fat Joe’s response to the $20 million lawsuit:
In his response to the $20 million lawsuit, Fat Joe has denied all the allegations levelled against him.