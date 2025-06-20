Fat Joe hit with shocking $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual acts with minors

The ‘Saturday Night Special’ rapper has been sued in a $20 million lawsuit alleging sexual misconducts involving minors

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Fat Joe hit with shocking $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual acts with minors
Fat Joe hit with shocking $20M lawsuit over alleged sexual acts with minors

In a shocking new update, Fat Joe has been accused of engaging in sex acts with minors in an explosive $20 million lawsuit.

On Thursday, June 19, Page Six reported that the 54-year-old American rapper was hit with a bombshell lawsuit filed by his ex-hypeman Terrance “T.A.” Dixon, who claims to be an eyewitness to Joe’s alleged sexual misconducts involving minors.

As per the court documents, Dixon stated that he “personally witnessed [Fat Joe] engage in sexual relations with children who were fifteen and sixteen years old.”

He also alleged that the Saturday Night Special rapper was involved with a 16-year-old Dominican female and made her perform “oral sex and other sexual acts” on him “in exchange for cash, clothing, and payment of her cell phone bill.”

Adding further to his accusations, Dixon claimed that Fat Joe also had sexual relation with a Caucasian girl when she was 15, and even flew her to NYC and Miami on different occasions.

Joe’s former hypeman also alleged that as the girl’s body was not fully developed as a woman, the rapper made her undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift, adding that the girl “eventually left Defendant and is now married to a professional athlete.”

In the lawsuit, Dixon also mentioned a 15-year-old girl with whom Fat Joe was involved during his late 30s, and even considered splitting from his wife, Lorena Cartagena, for her.

Additionally, he also accused the Lord Above rapper of “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion, adding that he was “consistently underpaid, denied songwriting credits and deliberately concealed from royalties and backend compensation.”

Fat Joe’s response to the $20 million lawsuit:

In his response to the $20 million lawsuit, Fat Joe has denied all the allegations levelled against him.

Read more : Entertainment
Coldplay set to re-release nine albums on recycled plastic records
Coldplay set to re-release nine albums on recycled plastic records
Coldplay's upcoming concert from Music of the Spheres world tour is set to take place next month in Canada
'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso reacts to Miley Cyrus' drug claims
'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso reacts to Miley Cyrus' drug claims
Miley Cyrus opened up with sensational claims involving Billy Ray Cyrus and 'Hannah Montana' star Mitchel Musso
Jonas Brothers releases ’No Time to Talk’ ahead of tour
Jonas Brothers releases ’No Time to Talk’ ahead of tour
Jonas Brothers are set to kick off JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown world tour in two days
Selena Gomez reunites with 'Only Murders in the Buidling' crew on Match Game
Selena Gomez reunites with 'Only Murders in the Buidling' crew on Match Game
The 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 slated to be released on Hulu this year
Sabrina Carpenter gives loving shout-out to mum Elizabeth on her birthday
Sabrina Carpenter gives loving shout-out to mum Elizabeth on her birthday
The ‘Manchild’ songstress, Sabrina Carpenter, celebrates her mother Elizabeth Carpenter’s birthday with a sweet wish
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber cut ties: Justin Bieber drama takes new turn
Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber cut ties: Justin Bieber drama takes new turn
Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez unfollowed each other on social media amid Justin Bieber drama
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk teases exciting details for season 3
'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk teases exciting details for season 3
The third season of 'Squid Game' will be available to stream on Netflix in June this year
Shakira smashes her own record by announcing two new Mexico shows
Shakira smashes her own record by announcing two new Mexico shows
Shakira announces two more dates in Mexico, extending record to 28
Keanu Reeves teases ‘John Wick 5' but with realistic twist
Keanu Reeves teases ‘John Wick 5' but with realistic twist
'John Wick' franchise began with its first instalment more than a decade age
Eric Dane walks red carpet for the first time since ALS diagnosis
Eric Dane walks red carpet for the first time since ALS diagnosis
Eric Dane has made his first red carpet appearance since ALS diagnosis alongside girlfriend janell shirtcliff
Loren Ruch, beloved HGTV star, passes away at 55
Loren Ruch, beloved HGTV star, passes away at 55
Loren Ruch co-hosted the 2021 series 'HGTV House Party' and also served as HGTV's head of content
Nicola Peltz's family blame Beckhams for financial tensions over £11M L.A. mansion
Nicola Peltz's family blame Beckhams for financial tensions over £11M L.A. mansion
'Lola' star' family accused David Beckham and Victoria Beckham of being “tight” for not properly providing money to Brooklyn Beckham