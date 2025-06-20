Miley Cyrus promotes 'Something Beautiful' with Beyoncé on Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé kicked off her iconic Cowboy Carter Tour in April this in support of her eighth studio album of the same name

Miley Cyrus has joined Beyoncé during her headline-grabbing tenth ongoing concert tour, Cowboy Carter.

The Flowers crooner stunned the fans by joining the Halo singer during the French stop of her iconic musical tour on June 19th, Thursday.

Miley took the stage at Stade de France to promote her newly-released musical album, Something Beautiful, alongside the megastar.

Before commencing her show, Beyoncé introduced the Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker, saying, "Paris, France, I have to say I'm very grateful to be on the stage. We have a very special show for y'all."

Later on, she revealed that Miley would be joining her on stage as she had recently visited the country to promote her ninth studio album, which was released on May 30th, 2025.

"I love y'all so much. I'm super excited because I wanted to do something very special for you guys. Give it up. I'm so grateful to sing with you Ms. Miley Cyrus," Beyoncé teased fans with the surprise announcement.

Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus performs which song during their joint performance? 

Beyoncé and Miley performed their Grammy-winning track, II MOST WANTED, debuted in 2024.

At the time, the soulful rendition received Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the song.

For those unaware, Beyoncé commenced her tour in Paris on Thursday after wrapping up her six shows in London earlier this week.

The Cowboy Carter tour will conclude on July 26th this year. 

