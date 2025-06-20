Princess Beatrice’s warm moments with Peter Phillips’ ladylove light up Royal Ascot

Heartfelt bonds and warm encounters lit up this year’s Royal Ascot!
During the third day of Royal Ascot – a special week of races that takes place in June annually – Princess Beatrice was spotted bonding with her cousin, Peter Phillips’ girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, GB News reported.
Harriet Sperling, who is the ladylove of Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, is a paediatric nurse specialist.
The lovebirds have been in a relationship for more than a year now and have been seen growing closer with their increasingly visible participation at royal events.
They also marked their presence as a couple during last year’s Royal Ascot.
At the 2025 Royal Ascot, Sperling graced the event in a beautiful butter yellow gown with a matching fascinator.
She was seen delightfully engaged with various members of the Royal Family, among which one was Princess Beatrice.
Beatrice, who was also dressed in a stunning yellow dress featuring blue-and-white floral pattern paired with a white fascinator, was photographed sharing some heartwarming moments with Peter’s girlfriend.
The duo greeted each other with a customary kiss on the cheek before getting into conversation.
In a heartwarming moment, Beatrice seemed to admire Sperling’s outfit, lightly touching her sleeves with a look of interest.
Royal Ascot 2025 began on June 18, 2025.