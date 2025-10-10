Home / Sci-Tech

Apple's free satellite features on iPhone now available in THESE countries

iOS 26 also beta includes references to a potential Weather via satellite feature; however, its launch remains under wraps

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple announced that its Emergency SOS via satellite feature will be released in Mexico by the end of this year, expanding the company’s series of satellite-powered tools accessible on all iPhone 14 and newer models.

The satellite suite includes Emergency SOS, Find My, Messages, and Roadside Assistance, accessible when users are out of Wi-Fi or cellular range.

To access these features, users can launch the Control Center, click “Satellite,” and follow Apple’s Connection Assistant that shows available features by country.

The Cupertino-based tech giant continues to offer all satellite services for free, announcing granting iPhone 14 and 15 users another year of complimentary access.

Availability

Emergency SOS via satellite: Australia, Canada, France, Mexico (late 2025), Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Japan, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, UK, US.

Find My via satellite: Same countries as above.

Messages via satellite: Canada, Mexico, U.S.

Roadside Assistance: Australia, UK, US.

These features are also available for travelers to use when visiting supported countries unless their iPhones were purchased in Armenia, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, or Russia.

Additionally, Apple’s iOS 26 beta includes references to a potential Weather via satellite feature; however, its launch remains under wraps.

