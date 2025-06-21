Ivanka Trump's daughter Arabella steals mom's dress for special celebration

Ivanka Trump's eldest daughter, Arabella Kushner, has decided to take some fashion inspiration from mom.
The 13-year-old made headlines this week after she was spotted in one of her mother's designer dresses for a key White House occasion.
Arabella rocked a white Emilia Wickstead midi dress, which was once worn by Ivanka in 2018 for a White House event.
The family gathered to celebrate Charles Kushner, Arabella's grandfather, who was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to France and Monaco.
Trump and Kushner families displayed a united front during the ceremony, which was conducted by President Donald Trump alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Ivanka also shared the highlights from the celebration on her Instagram account, with the caption, "A special day with the people we love!"
Posting pictures of her in-laws and children, the former adviser noted, "Today, surrounded by family, Charles Kushner was sworn in as the U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco by @potus and Secretary of State @marcorubio."
In the first click, President Trump – who was seated at his desk – was surrounded by his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, along with Charles and his wife Seryl Kushner.
Ivanka's sons, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8, looked dapper in suits while she slipped in a belted red ensemble paired with black strappy heels.
Notably, the white midi-dress was worn by Ivanka to mark the six-month anniversary of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2018.