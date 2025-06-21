King Charles extends heartiest wish to Prince William on his 43rd birthday

Buckingham Palace is marking the future monarch, Prince William's 43rd birthday celebrations in style.

The Royal Family turned to its official Instagram Stories on June 21, Saturday, to mark the Prince of Wales' big day, as he turned 43.

King Charles and Queen Camilla shared the photo of the father-of-three, taken from his ongoing wildlife docu-series, Guardians, which debuted in May. 

"Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales," the caption simply stated alongside an emoji of a balloon and a party popper.

However, Prince William's life partner, Kate Middleton, has not made any social media tribute to mark her husband's special day.

Princess of Wales' last birthday tribute for Prince William: 

Last year, Princess of Wales shared an adorable snapshot of William alongside their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and Prince Louis, on Instagram. 

At the time, the mom-of-three scribbled heartfelt note for the Prince, "Happy birthday, Papa we all love you so much."

It is highly expected that Kate will share a sweet birthday homage to Prince William, as he will reportedly follow the royal tradition of spending his 43rd birthday celebrations with his family in Kensington Palace.

This birthday wish from King Charles III and Queen Camilla comes a day after he attended 2025 Royal Ascot without his wife, Kate Middleton, as she withdrawn her royal engagement at last minute.

Early life of Prince William: 

For those unaware, Prince William is the eldest son of King Charles III whom he welcomed with his deceased and former wife, Princess Diana, in 1982 at St Mary's Hospital, London, United Kingdom. 

