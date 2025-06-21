Kate Middleton drops Prince William’s new photo with pets on his 43rd birthday

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Princes Louis and George's sweet birthday wish for Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • |
A sweet message and an exclusive photo, Kate Middleton and kids are marking Prince William’s birthday in a special way.

Taking to the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Saturday, June 21, Kate and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis penned a heartfelt wish for the future king.

“Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!” they captioned, in which “C, G, C, L,” are the initials of Catherine, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The heartwarming wish was accompanied by a never-before-seen photograph of William with his pet puppies in a lush, green garden.

Royal fans ring in Prince William’s birthday:

“Beautiful picture. Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales,” wished one.

Another penned, “Happy birthday to Prince of wales and our beloved future king.”

A third admired, “Happy birthday to his Royal Highness !! The puppies are very cute.”

Meanwhile, a fourth heartwarmingly wrote, “Happy birthday Prince William. Just a sweet photo @princeandprincessofwales. Hope you enjoy your special day.”

Prince William and Princess Kate:

Prince William and Kate Middleton began dating in 2003 and tied the knot on April 29, 2011, in Westminster Abbey.

The couple has three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

