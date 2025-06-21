King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone

King Charles marks 70th anniversary of the BBC's Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast with recorded message

King Charles III released a recorded personal message for the researcher of Antarctica as the southern hemisphere marks the shortest day of the year.

On Saturday, June 21, on the 70th anniversary of the BBC’s midwinter broadcast, which celebrates Midwinter Day every year at the British Antarctic Survey stations at Rothera, Bird Island, and South Georgia shared King's message for the researchers to acknowledge their efforts in understanding climate change.

“With the sun shying away from your horizon today, I particularly wanted to send my warmest good wishes to all of those serving at British Antarctic research stations this midwinter’s say and, above all, to express the greatest admiration for the critically important work you do," Charles said in his message.

He continued, “The scientific research that the British Antarctic Survey undertakes, alongside teams from across the world, is today more vital than ever, telling us stories of the past, the present and possible futures."

“Each observation, measurement and calculation you undertake adds to the world’s understanding of the Earth’s fragile systems and the role humanity plays, as we struggle to live in harmony with nature," added the cancer-stricken monarch.

Before concluding his heartfelt message, the King expressed, “I very much appreciate the resilience and commitment to duty you all demonstrate so effectively, and which embody the pioneering spirit that has characterized British polar exploration for generations."

"On the 70th anniversary of this midwinter broadcast, I send countless special thoughts for your celebrations today," he added.

King Charles message comes just hours before he extended his heartfelt wish for his elder son, Prince William, who is celebrating his 43rd birthday.

