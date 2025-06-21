'Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass' reveals release date for China

Warner Bros. Picture is gearing up for the release of the Chinese co-produced animated feature film Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass.
Premiering at the ongoing 27th Shanghai International Film Festival, the iconic duo will be returning to the big screen on August 9 in China.
Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass follows the classic cat-and-mouse chase, where they accidentally travel through time to a museum.
During their journey, they meet a group of interesting new friends and get involved in a final showdown with mysterious forces.
The film is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures in China and will be distributed in the country by Wu Zhou Film Distribution Co. Ltd.
Kuiba 3 director, Zhang Gang led the project, he also worked on the animation for No. 7 Cherry Lane.
The romance-animated film won the Best Screenplay Award in the main competition section at the Venice International Film Festival in 2019.
In 2023, Warner Bros. made its first localised version of Tom and Jerry for an Asian Market, set in Singapore.
This years marks the 85th anniversary of Tom and Jerry, as the duo was first created in 1940 as an animated cartoon series by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.
The first official Tom and Jerry cartoon, Puss Gets the Boot, was released in February 1940.
In the short film, the characters who would later be known as Tom and Jerry were called Jasper and the unnamed mouse, respectively.