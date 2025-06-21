Dwayne Johnson, Julia Roberts, Emma Stone films tipped for Venice Film Festival

Benny Safdie's Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson, and Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt, featuring Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, are strongly tipped for the lineup in the highly anticipated Venice Film Festival 2025.
Additionally, Yorgos Lanthimos's latest collaboration with Emma Stone, Bugonia, is also being eyed for a potential premiere.
They are among the celebrated actors featured in highly awaited new movies expected to be launched from Venice Film Festival.
To note, only a month remains until the Venice Film Festival reveals its films, and director Alberto Barbera is busy confirming the final selections.
Some spots are still open, the festival is guaranteed to showcase a lot of talked-about movies that often become big award winners.
Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine, featuring Dwayne Johnson as two-time UFC heavyweight champ Mark Kerr and Emily Blunt as his wife Dawn is set to line up in the festival.
Luca Guadagnino’s #MeToo-themed thriller After the Hunt starring Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri has also garnered the spot.
Bugonia, the latest collaboration between Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone is all likely to be set for a Venice sendoff.
Notably, Angelina Jolie, after being on the list last year with Pablo Larraín’s Maria, also made her comeback in Venice 2025 with Alice Winocour’s drama Couture.
Father Mother Sister Brother, starring Cate Blanchett and Adam Driver, is also believed to be up for a Lido competition slot.
The two-time Oscar winner Alexander Payne will preside over the main jury and the lineup will be announced on July 22.
Venice Film Festival will run from August 27 to September 6.