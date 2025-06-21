Princess Eugenie takes key position behind King Charles

The Princess of York made a magnificent return on the fourth day of Royal Ascot

  • by Web Desk
Princess Eugenie experienced an extraordinary moment during today's royal procession, riding in a carriage positioned directly behind King Charles III.

The Princess of York made a magnificent return on the fourth day of Royal Ascot, travelling in the second carriage of the royal procession alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie and her husband shared their carriage with racehorse trainer Ed Walker and his wife, Camilla Walker.

Her placement of carriage behind the King and Queen's lead carriage represented a significant honour.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by horse trainer Sir Mark Prescott and actress Lizzie Spender in the first carriage.

Eugenie and Jack's position put them at the head of the royal lineup, ahead of numerous other individuals in the procession.

Notably, It's considered as a unique official engagement for the 35-year-old, who is not among the working members of the Royal Family.

At the event, Queen Camilla will present the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes prize.

On the other hand, Eugenie will present the trophy, which is described as "a rare and highly symbolic move that signals a notable shift in the monarchy's public dynamic."

Her selection reflected the King's "long-held preference for a slimmed-down monarchy—one that remains flexible enough to involve family members when appropriate."

To note, Princess Eugenie got the prestigious role amid her father, Prince Andrew, remains excluded from royal duties following his public controversies.

