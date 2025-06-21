David Bekham celebrates Prince William’s 43rd birthday with throwback snaps

King Charles and Kate Middleton also ringed in Prince William’s special day with never-seen-before photos

David Bekham is celebrating Prince William’s 43rd birthday with throwback photos!

The Inter Miami owner took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 21, to share two old photos of himself with the Prince of Wales, marking his milestone birthday.

In first the image, Prince William could be seen beaming ear to ear with David as they attended a FIFA reception in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2010.

“Happy Birthday Prince William,” the football star wrote over the photo.

Meanwhile, the second snap showed the duo shaking hands at the 2024 BAFTA Awards.

David once again extended a heartfelt wish to the father-of-three as he simply wrote, “Happy Birthday” along with a heart emoji and a Union Jack flag emoji.

David Bekham’s sweet birthday tribute for Prince William comes just days after he received a knighthood from King Charles in the King's Birthday Honours.

The knighthood recognizes his decades-long sporting career and his lasting contributions to British society.

Earlier today, King Charles and Kate Middleton also ringed in Prince William’s special day with never-seen-before photos.

“Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!” the Princess of Wales wrote in the caption with the initials of herself and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

Meanwhile, King Charles penned, "Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales," alongside an emoji of a balloon and a party popper.

