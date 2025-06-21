Will Smith gives wild new perspective on Chris Rock slap aftermath

'Bad Boys' star opened up about the infamous moment he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Will Smith has offered a peculiar new perspective on the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap.

While conversing at the Radio 1Xtra, the Bad Boys star opened up about the infamous moment he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars,

He said, “Finding that way to be with my own humanity - be able to not be perfect but be human and find a higher power in my humanity that I found in my constellation of ideas of perfection that we called Will Smith.”

The Oscars-winner went on to say, “The fullness of who I am to allow that to be better than Will Smith.”

Will added, “The honestly and authenticity and the broader spectrum of the possibilities of who I am is better than Will Smith.”

He continued, “Working in that space of authenticity and honesty and perfection.”

The Aladdin star shared, “Allowing that to grow into a higher perfection than the imagery of Will Smith is where I am as an artist and human right now.”

To note, Will Smith’s slap is one of the most shocking and talked-about moments in Oscars history.

The I Am Legend actor struck in an incident with Chris on stage over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which was due to her alopecia diagnosis.

During the 94th Academy Awards at Hollywood's Kodak Theatre, the incident happened when Chris was presenting the award for Best Documentary. 

