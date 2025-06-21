Ian McLauchlan, legendary Scotland rugby captain and Lions star, passes away at 83

Ian McLauchlan, a famous former captain of the Scotland rugby team and a great player for the British and Irish Lions, has died at the age of 83.
Scottish Rugby said it was "immensely saddened" to learn of his death on Friday, June 21.
Although, he was not very heavy for a front-row player (as he weighed only 14st 6lb when he first played in 1969) he was famous for being very strong in the scrums.
Because of his strength and size, he was nicknamed "Mighty Mouse."
He also played a key role in successful Lions tours to New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa in 1974.
He played 43 matches for Scotland and was the captain 19 times. His final match for Scotland was against New Zealand at Murrayfield stadium in November 1979.
Not only this, McLauchlan was one of the only five players who were chosen to be in the starting team for all eight Test matches during the British and Irish tours to New Zealand and South Africa.
He also scored an important try in the first Test match of the 1971 tour in Dunedin in June 1971, where the Lions won the game.
Ian McLauchlan gave 50 years of service to Scottish Rugby:
McLauchlan was the president of Scottish Rugby between 2010 and 2012. From the time he first played for Scotland, he gave 50 years of service to Scottish rugby in different roles, including as a player, leader and board member.