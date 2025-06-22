Hailey Bieber ditches wedding ring amid Justin Bieber divorce rumors

Hailey Bieber has reportedly been seen without her wedding ring.
The Rhode’s founder striking move comes after months of swirling divorce rumors and claims she's been "pushed to the brink" by husband Justin Bieber's alleged "bratty antics."
While stepping out in the West Village, Hailey was seen without wedding ring as her left hand prominently visible, showcasing a bare ring finger.
According to an eyewitness, Hailey left The Commerce Inn and appeared in a serious mood.
The mother of one donned a khaki trench coat and dark sunglasses.
One observer claimed, "She looked tense as she climbed out of a black SUV outside the restaurant."’
Prior to this, Hailey Bieber stepped out for a girls' night out at Chez Fifi, accompanied by model friends Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.
It is reported that the model visibly emphasized her left hand during her recent outing, showing the absence of her wedding ring.
Dressed in a black leather coat, a high-neck top, and flared jeans, Hailey was strolling on the streets with her friends.
A bystander observed, "The way she kept her left hand on display was almost as if she was trying to send a message."
To note, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been the subject of split rumors for months now, fueled largely by the Peaches crooner’s series of worrying public appearances.