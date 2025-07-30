'Naked Gun' costars Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson dating after on-set buzz

Hollywood gears up to welcome another stunning couple, as Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have started officially dating after sparking romance speculation on The Naked Gun set.

As reported by PEOPLE, a source close to the movie shared, "It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."

Liam and Pamela are currently "enjoying each other's company," added the source, as the co-stars promote their new comedy, which is set to hit theatres on Friday, August 1.

The confirmation came after both the stars brought their sons to the New York premiere of The Naked Gun on Monday, July 28, for a group photo.

Pamela has Brandon, 29, and Dylan, 27, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, while the Batman Begins actor has Micheál, 30, and Daniel, 28, with late wife Natasha Richardson.

Speaking to PEOPLE in October 2024, Liam had high praise for Anderson as he gushed about working with the Barb Wire actress.

"With Pamela, first off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with," the 73-year-old noted. 

Liam revealed elsewhere in the interview, "I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with."

The Naked Gun follows the story of Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen's Frank Drebin from the original The Naked Gun films, who is being portrayed by Liam, and Pamela plays his love interest, Beth.

