Home / World

New Zealand offers $3.6M compensation to Samoa for navy shipwreck

New Zealand set to pay Samoa $3.6 million over sunken navy vessel

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
New Zealand offers $3.6M compensation to Samoa for navy shipwreck
New Zealand offers $3.6M compensation to Samoa for navy shipwreck

New Zealand agreed to pay $3.6 million to Samoa as compensation for a navy ship that ran aground on a reef last year.

Everyone on board, 75 people, safely evacuated when the boat caught fire and sank near Samoa's coast on October 6, 2024.

The wreckage of HMNZS Manawanui is still there, and it's unclear if it'll be removed.

On Monday, New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters announced the compensation, which will be drawn from New Zealand military funds.

As per AP News, the minister said, “We have responded to the Government of Samoa’s request in full and with good faith. We have always said we will do the right thing.”

Winston revealed that his country will work with Samoa to decide what to do with the sunken ship

According to a statement from New Zealand’s military, “It is pleasing to note that monitoring by the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa has shown the seawater in the area is clear and uncontaminated from elevated hydrocarbons resulting in the warning on fishing being lifted completely in February.”

An investigation found the ship sank because of crew mistakes. They didn't realize it was on autopilot, so they didn't react in time as it headed towards the reef.

You Might Like:

Australia, Papua New Guinea sign first defense treaty in more than 70 years

Australia, Papua New Guinea sign first defense treaty in more than 70 years
The leaders of Australia and Papua New Guinea signed a mutual defense treaty in Canberra

UK player wins £26m EuroMillions jackpot

UK player wins £26m EuroMillions jackpot
The biggest prize won by a UK player is £195 million in 2022

US winter forecast predicts intense snow, blizzards across multiple states

US winter forecast predicts intense snow, blizzards across multiple states
Meteorologists are warning of a volatile, storm-packed winter for large parts of the United States

Alabama shooting leaves two dead, several injured after college football game

Alabama shooting leaves two dead, several injured after college football game
The shooting erupted following a football match between Tuskegee University and Morehouse College

UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants

UK Conservatives unveil tough plan to deport 750,000 illegal migrants
The Conservative Party plans to use new rules that are similar to strict immigration policies being used in the US by Trump's administration

Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc

Nepal floods leave 47 dead, dozens missing as heavy rain wreaks havoc
In Nepal, which is mostly covered by mountains, landslides and sudden floods happen often during the monsoon season

Hamilton urges Ferrari to improve after disappointing Singapore Qualifying

Hamilton urges Ferrari to improve after disappointing Singapore Qualifying
Heartbroken Lewis Hamilton competes in the Singapore Grand Prix days after losing pet Roscoe

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine

French photojournalist Antoni Lallican killed in drone strike in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron blames Russia for 'barbaric' attack that killed Lallican

Munich Airport reopens after drone sightings cause second closure in 24 hours

Munich Airport reopens after drone sightings cause second closure in 24 hours
Germany's Munich airport shut down by suspected drones, affecting 46 flights

Zelenskyy claims Russian drone strike on Ukrainian train station injures 30

Zelenskyy claims Russian drone strike on Ukrainian train station injures 30
Russia hits two trains at Shostka station in Ukraine during drone attack in Sumy region

Ivanka Trump celebrates ‘extraordinary milestone’ in Miami with close family

Ivanka Trump celebrates ‘extraordinary milestone’ in Miami with close family
Ivanka Trump pays tribute to grandmother on 99th birthday, remembers late mother Ivana

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan’s first female prime minister

Sanae Takaichi set to become Japan’s first female prime minister
Shigeru Ishiba stepped down as Japan's prime minister after election defeats