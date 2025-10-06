New Zealand offers $3.6M compensation to Samoa for navy shipwreck

New Zealand agreed to pay $3.6 million to Samoa as compensation for a navy ship that ran aground on a reef last year.
Everyone on board, 75 people, safely evacuated when the boat caught fire and sank near Samoa's coast on October 6, 2024.
The wreckage of HMNZS Manawanui is still there, and it's unclear if it'll be removed.
On Monday, New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters announced the compensation, which will be drawn from New Zealand military funds.
As per AP News, the minister said, “We have responded to the Government of Samoa’s request in full and with good faith. We have always said we will do the right thing.”
Winston revealed that his country will work with Samoa to decide what to do with the sunken ship
According to a statement from New Zealand’s military, “It is pleasing to note that monitoring by the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa has shown the seawater in the area is clear and uncontaminated from elevated hydrocarbons resulting in the warning on fishing being lifted completely in February.”
An investigation found the ship sank because of crew mistakes. They didn't realize it was on autopilot, so they didn't react in time as it headed towards the reef.