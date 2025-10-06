Australia, Papua New Guinea sign first defense treaty in more than 70 years

Australia and Papua New Guinea have joined forces by signing a new defense treaty, strengthening their bilateral ties.
On Monday, October 6, Reuters reported that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape signed a mutual defense treaty in Canberra, marking their first in more than 70 years.
The major reason behind signing the agreement, titled Pukpuk defense treaty, is to block China’s expansion of its security presence in the Pacific.
Under the treaty, both nations agreed to support each other if either one comes under attack and aims to improve military cooperation, joint training, and disaster response between the two close neighbors.
Speaking to media, PM Albanese stated, "This is a historic agreement, By continuing to build our security relationships in the region, we safeguard our own security.”
He added that both countries have agreed "not to undertake any activities or enter into any agreements that would compromise the implementation of this Treaty."
Meanwhile, PM Marape of Papua New Guinea stressed that the agreement has not been signed out of geopolitics or any other reason.
"This Treaty was not conceived out of geopolitics or any other reason. But out of geography, history and the enduring reality of our shared neighbourhood. We still retain our relationship with China and other nations,” he told.
Moreover, under the Pukpuk defense treaty, around 10,000 Papua New Guineans will serve in the Australian Defense Force, as Marape’s country aims to build up its own defense force to 7,000 troops.