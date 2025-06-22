King Charles celebrates BBC legacy on 70th anniversary with powerful note 

Buckingham Palace released King Charles' heartfelt move to celebrate BBC's legacy on its 70th anniversary.
On June 21, Saturday, the British Royal Family's official Instagram handle shared the 76-year-old monarch's powerful statement to British Antarctic Survey personnel as part of the BBC World Service's 70th anniversary Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast.
The caption stated, "The King has recorded a special 70th-anniversary message for the @BBCWorldService’s annual Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast, dedicated to research staff stationed at @BritishAntarcticSurvey (BAS) facilities in Rothera, Bird Island, and South Georgia."
"The program is broadcast annually on 21st June - the longest night of the year in Antarctica. First broadcast in June 1955 as a short-wave message for an intended audience of around 30, it is now heard and enjoyed by millions globally," they continued.
The sovereign's traditional celebration includes "recorded personal messages from friends and family at home."
In his message, Charles extended his warmest "good wishes" to all British Antarctic research stations this Midwinter's Day to express the "greatest admiration" for the critically important work they do.
King Charles message for Prince William:
The extra special tribute from the father-of-two comes on the day of Prince William's 43rd birthday celebrations.
King Charles III turned to the Royal Family's Instagram account on June 21, to extend his heartiest wish to the Prince of Wales, who was likely to spend his big day privately with his family.
"Happy birthday to The Prince of Wales," the monarch wrote a loving note for the next heir to the British throne.