Prince William receives touching message from close pal on 43rd birthday

Prince William honoured by Earthshot Prize ambassador Robert Irwin on his milestone birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Prince William receives touching message from close pal on 43rd birthday
Prince William receives touching message from close pal on 43rd birthday

Prince William has received touching compliment from a fellow conservationist and close pal Robert Irwin on his 43rd birthday.

The climate change activist hailed the Prince of Wales for “leading the way” to “inspire” the next generation of eco-warriors.

During a chat with The Mirror on William’s milestone birthday, he shared a touching message, "I love being around passionate people, it inspires me. The prince is just that - passionate, curious and thoughtful.”

Robert further praised King Charles’ eldest son, “I’ve been fortunate enough to share many great discussions about the things we love about the natural world. And it's clear that he has a profound love for wildlife and wild places."

Prince William to meet Robert Irwin for key event:

Prince William and Robert Irwin are set to team up at London Climate Action Week.

The 21-year-old Australian noted, Robert said, “The Earthshot Prize really stands out as a global mission that leads with a sense of hope. And let’s be real, we need hope more than ever before. We also need solutions to the big issues that face our precious planet and the project exemplifies a sense of urgent optimism.”

Prince William will attended the key event without Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales is set to attend events on June 24 and 26.

Read more : Royal
King Charles pens personal message after Kate Middleton returns to spotlight
King Charles pens personal message after Kate Middleton returns to spotlight
The UK’s King Charles III shares a warm, personalized message as Princess Kate reappears after missing Royal Ascot
Royal Family gives new update after King Frederik, Queen Mary trip
Royal Family gives new update after King Frederik, Queen Mary trip
King Frederik X and Queen Mary concluded their three-day visit to Faroe Islands
Prince William takes on extra royal duties amid Kate Middleton's health scare
Prince William takes on extra royal duties amid Kate Middleton's health scare
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with a cancer earlier in 2024
King Charles celebrates BBC legacy on 70th anniversary with powerful note
King Charles celebrates BBC legacy on 70th anniversary with powerful note
Royal Family shared King Charles' touching tribute to celebrate BBC's special milestone
Princess Diana's brother shares emotional update about late sister on William's birthday
Princess Diana's brother shares emotional update about late sister on William's birthday
Charles Spencer shared the important update about his Princess' Diana on Prince William’s 43rd birthday
Meghan Markle shares heartfelt message on Prince William’s 43rd birthday
Meghan Markle shares heartfelt message on Prince William’s 43rd birthday
Prince William, the Prince of Wales, marked his 43rd birthday on Saturday, June 21
Princess Eugenie takes key position behind King Charles
Princess Eugenie takes key position behind King Charles
The Princess of York made a magnificent return on the fourth day of Royal Ascot
David Bekham celebrates Prince William’s 43rd birthday with throwback snaps
David Bekham celebrates Prince William’s 43rd birthday with throwback snaps
King Charles and Kate Middleton also ringed in Prince William’s special day with never-seen-before photos
Meghan Markle slammed for 'using’ Princess Diana in latest As Ever move
Meghan Markle slammed for 'using’ Princess Diana in latest As Ever move
The Duchess of Sussex dropped the new summer collection of products from her As ever brand on Friday
Princess Anne perfectly timed joke for key person goes viral
Princess Anne perfectly timed joke for key person goes viral
Princess Royal gave a joy to royal fans with her funny interaction with key figure
King Frederik highlights importance of family in recent outing
King Frederik highlights importance of family in recent outing
Danish Royal King Frederik X and his wife Queen Mary enjoyed a three-day visit to Faroe Islands
King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone
King Charles releases personal message to celebrate big milestone
King Charles marks 70th anniversary of the BBC's Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast with recorded message