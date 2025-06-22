Prince William receives touching message from close pal on 43rd birthday

Prince William has received touching compliment from a fellow conservationist and close pal Robert Irwin on his 43rd birthday.
The climate change activist hailed the Prince of Wales for “leading the way” to “inspire” the next generation of eco-warriors.
During a chat with The Mirror on William’s milestone birthday, he shared a touching message, "I love being around passionate people, it inspires me. The prince is just that - passionate, curious and thoughtful.”
Robert further praised King Charles’ eldest son, “I’ve been fortunate enough to share many great discussions about the things we love about the natural world. And it's clear that he has a profound love for wildlife and wild places."
Prince William to meet Robert Irwin for key event:
Prince William and Robert Irwin are set to team up at London Climate Action Week.
The 21-year-old Australian noted, Robert said, “The Earthshot Prize really stands out as a global mission that leads with a sense of hope. And let’s be real, we need hope more than ever before. We also need solutions to the big issues that face our precious planet and the project exemplifies a sense of urgent optimism.”
Prince William will attended the key event without Kate Middleton.
The Prince of Wales is set to attend events on June 24 and 26.