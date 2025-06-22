Prince William takes on extra royal duties amid Kate Middleton cancer recovery

Prince William reportedly shouldered extra royal work to assist his wife, Kate Middleton, who recently withdrew from her royal engagements due to a health scare.
As per The Daily Beast, an insider close to the royal couple disclosed that the future monarch will "fight tooth and nail" to balance his life partner’s work life and personal challenges.
"Kate is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance, the important thing here is Kate's recovery," the tipster told the outlet.
The source additionally said, "It was too much, unfortunately, for her to have three appearances in under a week, and the lesson has been learned."
Why Princess of Wales withdraw Royal Ascot engagement?
Kate’s health concerns emerged on Wednesday, earlier this week when she withdrew at the last minute from the prestigious Royal Ascot carriage procession.
At the time, her team revealed that the Princess of Wales needs to find "balance" as she continues to battle her tough cancer journey.
According to multiple media reports, the 43-year-old future Queen is expected to reduce her upcoming public engagements in the wake of her severe health struggles.
Kate Middleton's cancer journey:
For those unaware, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, specifically when she announced her diagnosis in a video message on March 22, last year, after undergoing abdominal surgery and subsequent tests revealed the presence of cancer.
However, in September last year, she revealed that she had completed her cancer treatment before sharing in January 2025 that she was in remission.