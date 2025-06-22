Royal Family gives new update after King Frederik, Queen Mary trip

King Frederik X and Queen Mary concluded their three-day visit to Faroe Islands

Royal Family has given a new update about a key member after King Frederik and Queen Mary concluded their three-day trip.

Earlier this week, the Danish King and Queen enjoyed their three-day visit. During the trip, they took part in campaigns and events to support social causes.

On Saturday, June 21, the Palace posted pictures of Queen Margrethe on Instagram from her latest outing.

The update about her royal engagement read, “The peacock curtain slipped aside on Saturday night at the Pantomime Theater in Tivoli for two entire re-premieres, namely the fairy tale ballets Klods-Hans and Cinderella, both of which are performed with scenery and costumes created by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe.”

“The two sets are based on familiar adventures, but are presented in new interpretations. The performances will be played over the summer as part of the season's program at the historic outdoor theatre, where Queen Margrethe also made her mark last year by designing the new peacock carpet,” the caption further read.

About Queen Margrethe II:

Queen Margrethe II is the second-longest-reigning Danish monarch after Christian IV.

She ruled Denmark for 52 years, from 1972 until her abdication on January 14, 2024.

