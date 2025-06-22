King Charles pens personal message after Kate Middleton returns to spotlight

King Charles celebrated a momentous occasion after Princess Kate returned to spotlight.

On Saturday, June 21, the British Monarch penned a warm, personal note to mark the milestone 70th anniversary of the British Broadcasting Corporate (BBC) annual Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast.

“I particularly wanted to send my warmest good wishes to all of those serving at British Antarctic research stations this Midwinter's Day, and above all, to express the greatest admiration for the critically important work you do,” wrote the King.

His Majesty concluded the heartwarming message by signing, “Charles R.”

In the post’s caption, Buckingham Palace shared, “The King has recorded a special 70th anniversary message for the @BBCWorldService’s annual Antarctic Midwinter Broadcast, dedicated to research staff stationed at @BritishAntarcticSurvey (BAS) facilities in Rothera, Bird Island, and South Georgia.”

“The programme is broadcast annually on 21st June - the longest night of the year in Antarctica,” they added.

This special message by King Charles came just a few hours after his daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, captured attention with her social media presence after missing Royal Ascot.

Princess Kate shares first message after skipping Royal Ascot:

The Princess of Wales, along with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, penned a heartwarming 43rd birthday wish for Prince William via their official Instagram handle.

“Happy birthday! Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!” they captioned, in which “C, G, C, L,” are the initials of Catherine, George, Charlotte, and Louis.

The post was accompanied by a never-before-seen picture of the Prince of Wales with his puppies.

