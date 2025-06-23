Bianca Censori pushes boundaries in daring new look

Bianca Censori flaunted her figure in the multi-colored set and silver pumps

Bianca Censori once again pushed fashion boundaries, leaving nothing to the imagination as she stepped out in a fully edible bra and underwear set.

While stepping out in New York City along with her husband Kanye West, the Yeezy architect donned a fully edible candy bra and underwear set.

Flaunting her figure in the multi-colored set and silver pumps, she and the Yeezy founder entered a studio on Saturday.

Along with her edibles two-piece, she also donned a dark-colored wig with bangs.

On the other hand, the Famous singer covered up in a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Censori has made her comeback to wear revealing clothes since she and West patched up in April following their alleged split.

With rumors of their parting circulating, it was reported that Censori had ended her association with West, ostensibly due to his vulgar and anti-Semitic social media outbursts.

In February, a source shared, “She’s been an awesome wife and awesome collaborator, she’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable.”

After reconciling, the Carnival rapper took to his X (former Twitter) to share that he was her.

“She is a good woman that does whatever ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say, the only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master,” the tweet read.

To note, Kim Kardashian’s ex husband Kanye West tied the knot with Bianca Censori in December 2022.

