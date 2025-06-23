Princess Diana's designer reveals her risqué request he refused: 'You are princess'

Princess Diana first met designer, Jacques Azagury in 1985 when he showed his new collection to her in London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Dianas designer reveals her risqué request he refused: You are princess
Princess Diana's designer reveals her risqué request he refused: 'You are princess'

Princess Diana was famous for many reasons and among one of them were her fashion sense and daring style games.

After things turned sour with then-Prince Charles in 90's, Princess Diana showed her rebellion side to the world through her bold and risqué outfits, subtly breaking royal protocols.

One of her fashion designer Jacques Azagury, who helped Diana revamp her style during her final years, recently spoke to Fox News ahead of upcoming "Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection" auction, which is set to take place on June 26 in Los Angeles.

During the interview, Azagury revealed a bold request made by Prince William’s mother which he had to refuse due to the dignity of her role.

"[She surprised me] only once. She wanted to go super short on the dresses, and we wouldn’t allow it, particularly on that blue [‘Swan Lake’ dress],” he shared referring to the dress she wore at the Royal Albert Hall in London in June 1997.

Azagury went on to share, “It was quite a low décolletage and quite short anyway, and she wanted to go even shorter.”

“We just said, ‘Look, you’re not going to have a dress left and you are a princess. We’ve got to remember you’re a princess.’ So it was way short anyway, so that’s really the only request we would not abide by,” he added.

Princess Diana first met Jacques Azagury in 1985 when he showed his new collection to her in London. 

Read more : Royal
Princess Eugenie unveils exclusive portraits at 2025 Art Basel in Switzerland
Princess Eugenie unveils exclusive portraits at 2025 Art Basel in Switzerland
The Princess of York attended four day art exhibition festival earlier this week
Meghan Markle's new message sparks 'awkward blunder' claims
Meghan Markle's new message sparks 'awkward blunder' claims
The Duchess of Sussex shared a handwritten note expressing gratitude to the followers for their support
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus reach significant royal milestone
Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus reach significant royal milestone
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's children marked major milestone
Prince Harry plans ‘special invitation’ for King Charles, William to heal rift
Prince Harry plans ‘special invitation’ for King Charles, William to heal rift
The Duke of Sussex eyes reunion with royal family by extending an invitation to an event close to his heart
Zara Tindall takes on late Queen Elizabeth’s role at Royal Windsor Cup Final
Zara Tindall takes on late Queen Elizabeth’s role at Royal Windsor Cup Final
The daughter of Princess Anne steps into her grandmother’s shoes at Royal Windsor Cup Final
Here's why Princess Kate absence from Royal Ascot creates chaos
Here's why Princess Kate absence from Royal Ascot creates chaos
The Princess of Wales suddenly pulled out from the prestigious Royal Ascot horse race has ignited intrigue and concern
Grand Duke Henri slices royal-sized cake to mark silver jubilee on throne
Grand Duke Henri slices royal-sized cake to mark silver jubilee on throne
Luxembourg Royal Family shares joy-filled photos and videos from the celebrations marking Grand Duke Henri’s 25 years of reign
Prince William in ‘complete detachment’ from Harry after string of heartbreaks
Prince William in ‘complete detachment’ from Harry after string of heartbreaks
The Prince of Wales ‘doesn’t mention’ his younger brother, Prince Harry, at all
Prince George set to attend Eton College as William, Kate reach decision: Report
Prince George set to attend Eton College as William, Kate reach decision: Report
Prince George is currently studying Lambrook School in Berkshire with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Prince William, Princess Kate's sweet move after devastating loss revealed
Prince William, Princess Kate's sweet move after devastating loss revealed
Princess Kate and Prince William win heart with emotional gesture following sad death
Prince William’s uneasiness lands Zara Tindall ‘prominent’ royal role
Prince William’s uneasiness lands Zara Tindall ‘prominent’ royal role
Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and first cousin of Prince William, the Prince of Wales
King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers
King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers
King Charles shares Windrush portraits honoring British Caribbean pioneers