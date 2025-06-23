Princess Diana's designer reveals her risqué request he refused: 'You are princess'

Princess Diana was famous for many reasons and among one of them were her fashion sense and daring style games.
After things turned sour with then-Prince Charles in 90's, Princess Diana showed her rebellion side to the world through her bold and risqué outfits, subtly breaking royal protocols.
One of her fashion designer Jacques Azagury, who helped Diana revamp her style during her final years, recently spoke to Fox News ahead of upcoming "Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection" auction, which is set to take place on June 26 in Los Angeles.
During the interview, Azagury revealed a bold request made by Prince William’s mother which he had to refuse due to the dignity of her role.
"[She surprised me] only once. She wanted to go super short on the dresses, and we wouldn’t allow it, particularly on that blue [‘Swan Lake’ dress],” he shared referring to the dress she wore at the Royal Albert Hall in London in June 1997.
Azagury went on to share, “It was quite a low décolletage and quite short anyway, and she wanted to go even shorter.”
“We just said, ‘Look, you’re not going to have a dress left and you are a princess. We’ve got to remember you’re a princess.’ So it was way short anyway, so that’s really the only request we would not abide by,” he added.
Princess Diana first met Jacques Azagury in 1985 when he showed his new collection to her in London.