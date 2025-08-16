King Charles lauds Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward’s special role on VJ Day

King Charles has given an update on Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward’s royal duty on Victory over Japan Day.
On Friday, August 15, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended a service of remembrance at the Scottish National War Memorial.
The royal couple joined the other British royals to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.
Following their royal engagement on the major day, the British monarch took to Instagram to acknowledged their work.
The post was accompanied by a caption, which read, “The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have attended a Service of Remembrance at the Scottish National War Memorial, Edinburgh Castle.”
It continued, “Organised by the Royal British Legion Scotland, Their Royal Highnesses joined attendees in commemorating the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.”
One frame featured Edward laying down a wreath at the memorial.
Another picture showed Sophie kneeling down beside a veteran.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh accompanied King Charles and Queen Camilla for the big event.
During the service, His Majesty met representatives from VJ associations, including Burma Star Memorial Fund, The Chindit Society, Far East Prisoners of War and Children of Far East Prisoners of War.
To note, Prince William and Princess Kate did not join the royals at the VJ Day service.