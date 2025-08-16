Royal Family gives major update on rarely seen royals

The British Royal Family has given a major update on regal outing of lesser-seen royals.
After King Charles delivered an audio message to mark VJ Day on August 15, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the Far East Prisoners of War service at Norwich Cathedral.
For the major event, Prince Richard and his wife Birgitte took part in two royal actives.
Following the service, they took part in a second commemorative service dedicated to the Children and Families of the Far East Prisoners of War in Suffolk.
Shortly after their royal engagement, Buckingham Palace took to Instagram to share update about their outing.
The statement read, “Earlier today, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the Far East Prisoners of War VJ Day 80th Anniversary Service at @Norwich_Cathedral.”
It further continued, “Later in Suffolk, Their Royal Highnesses also joined a commemorative service dedicated to the Children and Families of the Far East Prisoners of War.”
At the service, a national two-minute silence was observed with a flypast from the RAF Red Arrows.
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also watched flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight of historic aircraft.
Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Service of Remembrance, hosted by the Royal British Legion.