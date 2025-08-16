Home / Royal

Monaco Royals share delightful update after Prince Albert’s major announcement

Prince Albert recently announced opening of Palace’s doors to public for a special exhibition of Princess Grace’s belongings

Monaco Royals share delightful update after Prince Albert’s major announcement
Monaco Royals share delightful update after Prince Albert’s major announcement

The Royals of Monaco have a joyful update to share!

Taking to their official Instagram account on Friday, August 15, Monegasque Royal Family shared that the ongoing exhibition of Princess Grace’s belongings display some of the most treasured pieces that have “never left the Palace archives” before.

“Did you know? - Some of the pieces on display have never left the Palace archives,” they noted in the caption, adding, “Jewels, personal belongings, photographs — « Grace » #1 unveils treasures rarely, if ever, shown to the public.”

Continuing the statement, the Royals joyfully shared, “An exceptional moment in the State Apartments of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco, to be discovered until 14 September.”

Accompanying the delightful update was a carousel of photos that opened with a stunning image of the late Princess.

The snap featured Princess Grace – an epitome of iconic fashion and an exceptional actress – exuding elegance in a stylish coat, wearing chic sunglasses and covering her hair with a headscarf.

In the second slide, another image captured the beautiful Princess with young Prince Albert in a swimsuit.

The gallery also featured a multi-photo collage, offering rare throwback glimpses of the Royal Family’s heartwarming moments together.

This update came after Prince Albert extended a heartfelt invitation to the public to step inside the poetic and intimate universe of his late mother, Princess Grace of Monaco in an exhibition at the Prince’s Palace.

You Might Like:

Buckingham Palace shares emotional scenes from King Charles’ VJ Day service

Buckingham Palace shares emotional scenes from King Charles’ VJ Day service
King Charles, Queen Camilla stepped out to attend a national Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum

Sarah Ferguson lauds WWII fighters’ legacy in poignant VJ Day tribute

Sarah Ferguson lauds WWII fighters’ legacy in poignant VJ Day tribute
The Duchess of York pens moving message to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day

Princess Rajwa channels bridal elegance on outing with Crown Prince Hussein

Princess Rajwa channels bridal elegance on outing with Crown Prince Hussein
The royal couple of Jordan stepped out to welcome Tawjihi achievers at Al-Basman Palace

Prince William, Kate Middleton send royal birthday love to Princess Anne

Prince William, Kate Middleton send royal birthday love to Princess Anne
The Prince and Princess of Wales ring in Princess Anne’s milestone 75th birthday with heartfelt wish

King Charles unveils rare 1945 archives of George VI, Elizabeth II on VJ Day

King Charles unveils rare 1945 archives of George VI, Elizabeth II on VJ Day
The British King marks 80th VJ Day with rare throwback photos of his late grandfather, George VI and mother, Elizabeth II

King Charles, Queen Camilla join veterans for 80th VJ Day commemoration

King Charles, Queen Camilla join veterans for 80th VJ Day commemoration
The British Monarch and his wife attend a national Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum

Princess Anne gives rare glimpse of her home for low-key 75th birthday

Princess Anne gives rare glimpse of her home for low-key 75th birthday
The Princess Royal celebrated her milestone birthday on August 15

Royal Family honours WWII veterans with moving post on 80 years of VJ Day

Royal Family honours WWII veterans with moving post on 80 years of VJ Day
King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton mark 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day with poignant messages

Prince William, Kate Middleton remember British troops' 'sacrifice' on 80th VJ Day

Prince William, Kate Middleton remember British troops' 'sacrifice' on 80th VJ Day
The Prince and Princess of Wales release joint statement to mark 80th anniversary of VJ Day alongside King Charles

Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's sweet message on 75th birthday

Buckingham Palace shares Princess Anne's sweet message on 75th birthday
Royal Family drops delightful message from Princess Anne as she celebrates her 75th birthday

Queen Camilla forces King Charles to take big step against William

Queen Camilla forces King Charles to take big step against William
King Charles receives crucial advice from Queen Camilla about Prince William

King Charles first cousin shares scenic glimpses into her summer holiday

King Charles first cousin shares scenic glimpses into her summer holiday
Lady Amelia Windsor, the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth, enjoys summer life in Dartmouth