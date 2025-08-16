Monaco Royals share delightful update after Prince Albert’s major announcement

The Royals of Monaco have a joyful update to share!
Taking to their official Instagram account on Friday, August 15, Monegasque Royal Family shared that the ongoing exhibition of Princess Grace’s belongings display some of the most treasured pieces that have “never left the Palace archives” before.
“Did you know? - Some of the pieces on display have never left the Palace archives,” they noted in the caption, adding, “Jewels, personal belongings, photographs — « Grace » #1 unveils treasures rarely, if ever, shown to the public.”
Continuing the statement, the Royals joyfully shared, “An exceptional moment in the State Apartments of the Prince’s Palace of Monaco, to be discovered until 14 September.”
Accompanying the delightful update was a carousel of photos that opened with a stunning image of the late Princess.
The snap featured Princess Grace – an epitome of iconic fashion and an exceptional actress – exuding elegance in a stylish coat, wearing chic sunglasses and covering her hair with a headscarf.
In the second slide, another image captured the beautiful Princess with young Prince Albert in a swimsuit.
The gallery also featured a multi-photo collage, offering rare throwback glimpses of the Royal Family’s heartwarming moments together.
This update came after Prince Albert extended a heartfelt invitation to the public to step inside the poetic and intimate universe of his late mother, Princess Grace of Monaco in an exhibition at the Prince’s Palace.