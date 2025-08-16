Queen Camilla in tears as war veteran pays 'off-script' tribute to King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla observed quite an emotional evening at a VJ Day memorial ceremony after a war veteran paid an unexpected tribute to the monarch's ongoing cancer treatment.
On Friday, August 15, a 105-year-old Second World War veteran halted his speech to pay an "off script" homage to the King, moving Camilla to tears, as Charles looked visibly moved.
The pair was joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and 33 veterans – aged 96 and 105 – who served in East Asia and the Pacific.
Yavar Abbas, a former captain in the 11th Sikh Regiment, took the stage to read extracts from his 1945 Burma diaries; however, he paused to address the monarch directly.
While saluting the monarch, Abbas noted, "I make no apologies for briefly going off the script to salute my brave King, who is here with his beloved Queen in spite of the fact that he's under treatment for cancer."
In the clip shared by the Royal Family Instagram, Queen Camilla could be seen wiping her tears while sitting beside an emotional king.
Abbas, who has battled cancer, added that he hoped his own 25-year remission from the disease would bring some "comfort" to the king, offering a shared understanding of the health challenges.
The social media post captioned the post, expressing their gratitude towards Yavar Abbas for "your kind words acknowledging His Majesty’s work to ensure their efforts are not forgotten."
Notably, the national service of remembrance, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, commemorating the end of the six-year war.