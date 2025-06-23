Lana Del Rey celebrates her 40th birthday with husband and in-laws

Lana Del Rey has turned 40 on June 21 and she celebrated the joyous occasion alongside her beloved husband Jeremy Dufrene and a few in-laws.
On Sunday, June 23, the Summertime Sadness singer took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of glimpses into her intimate celebration.
In the photos, Del Rey could be seen holding a pair of white cakes, surrounded by Dufrene and several in-laws.
She was wearing a casual strapless camo top with matching shorts and white knee-high socks, looking adorable.
While, her husband, Dufrene donned a Ford trucker's cap, a matching camo shirt, green shorts and white sneakers.
“Just a couple in-laws and a baby. Thank you for sharing your birthday with me cancer queen Phoenix,” Del Rey wrote in the caption, seemingly referring to one of her in-laws whom she shares a birthday with.
The Born to Die singer further added, “So excited to see everybody starting tomorrow on tour and for all the folks joining us. Truly thank you thank you love you.”
Soon after her post, many fans including Paris Hilton rushed to comment section to extend tehri heartfelt wishes to the singer.
“Happy Birthday love!” Hilton commented.
Lana Del Rey is currently gearing up for her highly-anticipated tour, which will kick off on June 23 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.