Lana Del Rey celebrates her 40th birthday with husband and in-laws

Lana Del Rey is gearing up for her tour, which will kick off on June 23 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Lana Del Rey celebrates her 40th birthday with husband and in-laws
Lana Del Rey celebrates her 40th birthday with husband and in-laws

Lana Del Rey has turned 40 on June 21 and she celebrated the joyous occasion alongside her beloved husband Jeremy Dufrene and a few in-laws.

On Sunday, June 23, the Summertime Sadness singer took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of glimpses into her intimate celebration.

In the photos, Del Rey could be seen holding a pair of white cakes, surrounded by Dufrene and several in-laws.

She was wearing a casual strapless camo top with matching shorts and white knee-high socks, looking adorable.

While, her husband, Dufrene donned a Ford trucker's cap, a matching camo shirt, green shorts and white sneakers.

“Just a couple in-laws and a baby. Thank you for sharing your birthday with me cancer queen Phoenix,” Del Rey wrote in the caption, seemingly referring to one of her in-laws whom she shares a birthday with.

The Born to Die singer further added, “So excited to see everybody starting tomorrow on tour and for all the folks joining us. Truly thank you thank you love you.”

Soon after her post, many fans including Paris Hilton rushed to comment section to extend tehri heartfelt wishes to the singer.

“Happy Birthday love!” Hilton commented.

Lana Del Rey is currently gearing up for her highly-anticipated tour, which will kick off on June 23 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Read more : Entertainment
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner party hard in first joint appearance after engagement
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner party hard in first joint appearance after engagement
The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker confirmed her engagement to beau Callum Turner last week
Jennifer Garner ditches Ben Affleck as she steps out with beau for key event
Jennifer Garner ditches Ben Affleck as she steps out with beau for key event
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner parted ways in 2018 after spending 13 years together
Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’
Cardi B teases big announcement with mysterious message: ‘TIME’S UP’
Cardi B’s cryptic announcement comes two days after she released her new single 'Outside'
Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans
Chris Pratt marks his 46th birthday with surprising life advice to fans
Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated husband, Chris Pratt's birthday with adorable photos and a sweet note
Gigi Hadid posts rare throwback snap with brother Anwar on his 26th birthday
Gigi Hadid posts rare throwback snap with brother Anwar on his 26th birthday
Anwar Hadid is the only brother of Gigi Hadid and her model sister Bella Hadid
‘Young Sheldon’ star Montana Jordan ties knot to longtime partner Jenna Weeks
‘Young Sheldon’ star Montana Jordan ties knot to longtime partner Jenna Weeks
Montana Jordan already shares a 13-month-old daughter Emma Rae with Jenna Weeks
Bianca Censori pushes boundaries in daring new look
Bianca Censori pushes boundaries in daring new look
Bianca Censori flaunted her figure in the multi-colored set and silver pumps
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant step out at MotoGP amid marriage rumours
Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant step out at MotoGP amid marriage rumours
'John Wick' star and the 'Free Identity' starlet marked the romantic day out at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter's fans speculate major collaboration
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter's fans speculate major collaboration
'Lover' singer and the 'Espresso' singer ignited speculations after their big move
Benedict Cumberbatch turns heads at Prada show during Milan Fashion Week
Benedict Cumberbatch turns heads at Prada show during Milan Fashion Week
The 'Sherlock Holmes' star made a dapper appearance at the Prada fashion in Milan on Sunday, June 22
Jennifer Aniston mourns lost love while recovering from terrifying stalker incident
Jennifer Aniston mourns lost love while recovering from terrifying stalker incident
'Friends' alum is still facing challenges after a man who got away nearly 30 years ago
Dua Lipa basks in peak career moment as Wembley shows prove massive success
Dua Lipa basks in peak career moment as Wembley shows prove massive success
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker reflects on ‘most special, unforgettable’ Wembley concerts of her Radical Optimism tour