Prince Harry feeling ‘absence of dad’ as Charles marks major events without him

After years of estrangement and brutal personal attacks on the British Royal Family, Prince Harry is now “really feeling the absence of his dad.”
Recently, King Charles celebrated two major occasions and just like in past few years, he marked the joyous events without his estranged younger son.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, a source close to the Duke of Sussex revealed that the Prince really misses his father, especially after the recent key events.
“Harry is really feeling the absence of his dad, especially after Trooping the Colour and Father’s Day,” shared the insider.
However, they noted that even though the Spare author misses his father, he will not consider moving back to the United Kingdom as the “security stuff will probably always be an issue.”
Why did Prince Harry’s relationship with King Charles become strained?
The Duke departed from his homeland with wife, Meghan Markle, in 2020, after the couple resigned from their Royal duties to pursue a better life and career in the United States, straining their relationship with King Charles and the Royals.
Harry’s relationship with the British Monarch, Prince William and the Royal Family, grew more strained after he sat for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and released his explosive memoir, Spare, in which he openly criticised his family and tarnished their image.
Prince Harry pleas for reconciliation:
In May 2025, after losing the appeal to secure taxpayer-funded security in the UK, Prince Harry gave an interview to the BBC during which he expressed his desire to mend the ties with King Charles, saying that he “would love reconciliation.”